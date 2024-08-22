South Shields school pupils celebrate GCSE results at St Wilfrid’s RC College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at South Shield’s St Wilfrid’s RC College are celebrating successful GCSE results.

Year 11 pupils and staff at St Wilfrid's RC College, in South Shields, are celebrating successful GCSE results on Thursday, August 22.

The school, on Temple Park Road, saw 75% of all grades being at a grade 4 and 25% of all grades at a 7 or above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff have also confirmed that 17% of pupils achieved all their GCSE grades at a 7 or above.

Francesca Craik, executive headteacher at the school, has praised the pupils for their efforts during the GCSE exams and is looking forward to welcoming them back to the school’s sixth form next year.

Ethan Black is planning to head onto the school's sixth form following his successful GCSE results. | Other 3rd Party

She commented: "Our wonderful students continue to delight our whole school community. Their excellent results are testimony to months of hard work and perseverance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of our students are returning to our highly successful 6th Form where we will enjoy seeing them develop further.

“We are all very proud of our students' achievements and wish them a wonderful day of celebration with their family and friends."

Alex Connor expressed her “shock” after she received five grade 9s, three grade 8s, a grade 7 and a distinction.

Alex Connor expressed her "shock" after receiving her results. | Other 3rd Party

The Year 11 pupil said: “I am very shocked but in a good way! I rang my Mam straight away and she started crying with happiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m planning to stay at St Wilfrid’s Sixth Form because I love how familiar it is and I know I’ll be supported. I’m planning to study sciences and psychology.”

Another student who is planning to move onto the school’s sixth form is Ethan Black, who received four grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and a D*.

He stated: “Every single teacher deserves a shout out- there’s too many to mention.

Brogan Forster is set to set biology, chemistry, history and psychology at the school's sixth form next year. | Other 3rd Party

“Anyone that’s joining St Wilfrid’s in September should know it’s an excellent choice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Warnock, who received four grade 9s, five grade 8s and a grade 7, is now focusing on the future following a “nerve-racking” wait for her GCSE results.

She added:“Waiting to get the results I was trying to just not think about it as it was so nerve-racking but now I’ve got them I can just focus on the future.

“Now that I’ve opened them I’m so happy- it's the best thing I could have hoped for.”

Maisy Tomlin received four grade 9s, five grade 8s and a D* in her GCSE results. | Other 3rd Party

Brogan Forster gave an insight into her future plans after she received five grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s on GCSE results day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brogan said: “I’m very happy with my results they’re really good. When I opened the envelope, I hoped they’d be good but I was nervous opening them still.

“Next year I plan on staying at St Wilfrid’s for sixth form and I’d like to study biology, chemistry, history and psychology.”

Other notable high achievers were Macy Bulman, who received two grade 9s, four grade 8s, three grade 7s and a D*, as well as Maisy Tomlin, who picked up four grade 9s, five grade 8s and a D*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care & Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised pupils across the borough for their efforts.

Chloe Warnock said she was "delighted" with her results. | Other 3rd Party

Cllr McHugh commented: "Well done to our young people who are to be commended for these results.

"Behind every young person's success are the efforts of their parents and carers and, of course, our dedicated teaching and support staff.

“Everyone who touches the lives of our young people will have played a role in helping them achieve success but ultimately it is our young people today who must take the credit.

“Congratulations go to you all."