South Shields sex-themed takeaway forced to close its doors

A unique takeaway based in South Shields was forced to close its doors just months after launching due to excessive delivery costs saw the business lose profits.

Sticky Fingers, based on Western Approach took the town by storm when it launched in November 2023 due to its unusual theme.

Morning Wood', 'Happy Ending', 'Twos up' and 'I'm gonna crumb!' were just some of the unique offerings on the menu of the sex-themed takeaway. Whilst serving up tasty food, the takeaway's mission was to promote safe sex, offering free condoms with purchases over £25.

The two chefs behind the weird and wonderful notion were passionate about the food they created. Fans of American-based food, the takeaway offered smash burgers, wings and ribs.

Sticky Finger takeaway

Customers were able to place orders online which has seen the downfall of the business.

Just a few months on from opening, the owner was forced with the decision to close the takeaway as delivery costs were 'astronomical'.

The excessive costs left the business unable to run sustainably.

A spokesman for the takeaway said: "Unfortunately we made the decision to close the takeaway due to the astronomical fees from the online ordering and delivery platforms, making it almost impossible to sustain a profitable takeaway service that is based online only.