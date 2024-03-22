Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of girls and young women across South Tyneside will be receiving a donation of an Easter egg thanks to Tony Fada, founder of Wrap for Jak.

Wrap for Jak is a family ran event in honour of Jak Fada, who tragically died at the age of 10 due to a ruptured heart artery.

Every year the family and the local community come together to raise funds, prizes and gifts for children across South Tyneside.

This year, Bright Futures were one of the chosen charities to donate Easter eggs to. The act of kindness couldn't have come at a better time.

Wrap for Jak Easter egg donation

As families across the region prepare to celebrate Easter, many children facing economic hardships might have felt left out from the festivities. However, thanks to the thoughtful donation, these children will now have the opportunity to experience the joy of Easter just like their peers.

Bright Futures, known for its relentless efforts in supporting disadvantaged young people, expressed profound gratitude for the donation.

Dominique Hendry, project manager for Bright Futures, said: "We are incredibly grateful to be chosen for the generous donation of Easter eggs.

"This act of kindness not only brings smiles to the faces of the children and young people we serve but also reinforces the importance of community support in making a difference in the lives of those in need."

Jak's dad Tony added: “Coming together as a community and the feeling of helping those most vulnerable among us represents the spirit of Jak in the best way.