South Shields ShoeZone to re-open this weekend with a fresh new look

The new store in King Street will reopen to the public this Saturday.

Footwear retailer Shoezone, will reopen its store in South Shields on Saturday, November 18th offering a new look to its customers

The renewed space on 14 King Street will make its return with a bigger selection for customers, including an exciting range of new brands for women, men, and children.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone will have a number of special opening offers available for its customers. These deals will include savings on a selection of styles and other seasonal offers.

Now with a refitted space and new product offerings, shoezone will stock its own brands and a variety of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lilley & Skinner, Kickers and Heavenly Feet.

Emma Fielding, the manager of the modernised store, also shares the news that the opening has created one part-time role.

Anthony Smith, Chief Executive of shoezone said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in South Shields which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store.”