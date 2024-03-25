Three year old Robyn Parker, and Jessica Bootes, 15

A toddler with a rare condition which causes her skin to burst open at the slightest touch has formed a special bond with an inspirational teen.

Robyn Parker-Briggs of South Shields suffers from Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and is so fragile playing with other kids is dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even the most gentle of knocks can cause the three-year-old's delicate skin to tear.

This makes her friendship with Jessica Bootes, 15, who was left with horrendous injuries after a cabbie ploughed into her family's car, all the more precious.

Three year old Robyn Parker, from South Shields

Jessica, from South Shields, whose parents are close friends with Robyn's mum and dad, is now set to take part in the Mini Great North Run in Newcastle to raise money for the toddler.

Robyn's mum Louise Parker, 39, said: "Jessica is such a caring little girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She has been through so much herself yet still thinks of others.

"Robyn isn't able to do the things other young children do. She can't go to the park, soft play or nursery. It's very difficult for her to play with other children.

"It's been so lovely to watch her relationship with Jessica blossom."

Despite meeting all cognitive milestones, Robyn finds it difficult to walk and move around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad Mark Briggs, 43, and Louise, who had to give up their jobs to care for Robyn, are hoping to extend their home and create a safe sensory room, so she has more space to explore and develop.

Louise, also mum to Mason, five, added: "Robyn is always smiling, even though she has spent so much of her life in hospital.

"She is the happiest little girl on the planet. She is only two but she wants to be a doctor.

"She is very clever and leaves an impression on everyone she meets. People will say she has been here before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't help but feel guilty because Robyn has never been able to do the other things young kids do. We've never even been to a baby class.

"Her skin is so fragile a slight knock will cause it to burst open, exposing the tissue underneath.

"We are desperately hoping we will be able to adapt our home to give Robyn the space she needs to live a fuller life."

Jessica was just four when taxi driver Amir Azad caused the horror smash in Jarrow in 2014 while her family were on their way to buy her a costume for World Book Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash left Jessica paralysed down her righthand side, blinded in one eye and brain damaged in the crash which caused a six car pile-up. She spent 11 days in a coma.

Jessica Bootes with mum Lisa in 2014, Jessica was left close to death with life changing brain injuries when a cabbie ploughed into the back of her parents car

Her transformation from a bright and healthy toddler to a fearful, angry child with severe learning difficulties, devastated full time mum Lisa, 41, and dad Chris, a 46-year-old delivery driver.

But the couple couldn't be more proud of Jessica who despite her ordeal has grown into a kind and loving girl who wants to help her pal.

Lisa, also mum to Josh, 23, said: "Jessica overheard me and her dad talking about Robyn's situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her physiotherapist had already suggested that Jessica take part in the Mini Great North Run.

"Jessica was having a bath, and she just said, 'Mam, I want to do the run for Robyn'.

"I told Louise and she was thrilled to bits.

"Jessica and Robyn have a unique and very special relationship.

"Robyn calls her Princess Jessica and can be quite bossy. She will say, 'Jessica, sit down and play with me. It's lovely to watch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to her brain injury, Jessica has the mental age of a very young child but is still able to form strong bonds with others.

Despite the severity of Jessica's injuries, taxi driver Amir Azad a mere £250 fine and slapped with six penalty points at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Robyn is under the care of The Centre for Life and the Royal Victoria Infirmary, both in Newcastle, as well as Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her condition is so rare she will be monitored for the rest of her life by medics undertaking research on EDS.

Louise, also of South Shields, added: "The doctors are learning how to treat Robyn as they go along.

"There is no cure at the moment."

Jessica will take part in the Mini Great North Run, a distance of 1.2k, on September 7, alongside Lisa.

Robyn and family will be at the finish line to cheer them on.