A new musical is coming to the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of a new musical, ‘Harper Thursday and the Magic Lantern’, has been revealed and it features a rising star from South Shields among its cast.

Just months ago, Corinne Monroe was battling a rare form of bone cancer and now she is preparing to make her UK theatrical debut as Harper, a young girl who ventures into a world of magic, myths and imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old was discovered through an open mic event in South Shields and she was cast just a week later.

Harper Thursday and the Magic Lantern is coming to the North East. | Other 3rd Party

Corinne will be joined by Aiden Nord (Line of Duty and Vera) in the role of Charlie and North East singer-songwriter Jen Stevens, who is set to be play Baba Yaga.

Jamie Brown, who is set to take on dual roles in the form of Captain James Hook and the Scarecrow from Oz, and Markus Stanley, who will play the White Rabbit and Piglet, are also set to star.

Harper Thursday and the Magic Lantern has been produced under the direction of Jake Murray, with the show blending timeless stories, cutting-edge animation and music to transport audiences on a journey through the imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book and lyrics for the show have been produced by Craig Wilde and an original score by Paul G. Clark.

Stanislav Tsvetkov (Studio Zmei, The Illusionauts, Fearless), is behind the animation for the show, which aims to add a magical visual layer to the production that merges live theatre with digital storytelling.

Craig and Filipe Neves Ribeiro, of Niltoni Entertainment, have previously held sell-out productions of Dickens by Candlelight - A Christmas Carol’ and a new adaption of ‘Frankenstein, or the modern Prometheus’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harper Thursday and the Magic Lantern debuts at The Common Room, in Newcastle on July 17 - with tickets available at: https://www.niltonicreative.com/harperthursday.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.