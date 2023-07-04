South Shields Town Hall to be lit up blue to mark the 75th birthday of the NHS

It is part of a month of celebrations which have been billed by staff at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust as a festival of fitness and thanks.

It is part of the NHS’ 75th birthday celebrations, with the official anniversary on Wednesday, July 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the celebrations, South Shields Town Hall will be lit up blue, as will South Tyneside District Hospital.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, has declared her pride in South Tyneside Council making it a commitment to supporting the NHS.

South Shields Town Hall will be lit up blue to mark the 75th birthday of the NHS.

She said: “The NHS is an incredible institution which supports all of us through good times and bad.

“I am incredibly pleased and proud that South Shields Town Hall will be lit up in blue in honour of the NHS on its 75th anniversary in recognition or its continued dedication to the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the 75th anniversary, Ken Bremner MBE, chief executive at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, has praised and thanked those who work for the Trust.

He commented: “July 5 will see our NHS reach its 75th year and to this day, it remains free at the point of delivery.

“It continues to ensure every single one of us is cared for throughout our lives and strives to help us live better and for longer.

“We are proud to serve South Tyneside and Sunderland out in our communities and in our hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“Our fantastic, committed and highly-skilled colleagues are the powerhouse behind our organisation. We must also remember our volunteers and partners, who play a key part in our work.

“I know each of them will appreciate the good wishes throughout our birthday celebrations and I want to thank everyone who plays a part helping us be part of this world-renowned organisation.”

The Trust is going to use the month of celebrations to champion its vision, to have ‘Excellence in all that we do’ and its values - respect, teamwork, compassion and honesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will see the Trust’s 8,000-plus workforce recognised, with a number of treats being lined up for staff.

One of the treats includes ice creams from Minchella and Co, which is serving at pop ups across the Trust’s estate over a three week run.

STSFT colleagues, friends and family after they completed the 7-tea-5 walk around Herrington Country Park

The 75th anniversary celebrations started at the weekend, when a a 7-tea-5 picnic was held at the end of 7.5k wellbeing walk around Sunderland’s Herrington County Park on Sunday, July 2.

The event welcomed staff, their families and dogs as walkers were invited to wear something blue for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was part of a wider programme of works for NHS staff, which will be held around sites and North East beauty spots to bring together the Trust’s community - with the plan to hit a 75k target over the course of July.

Parkrun is also showing its support this weekend, with a 5k event being held on the Leas in South Shields on Saturday, July 9.