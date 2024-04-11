Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK Docks, based on River Drive in South Shields, has officially taken over the worldwide support of five Royal Navy River Class offshore patrol vessels.

The eight-year contract will see UK Docks have sole responsibility of maintaining the ships, having previously only operated its support in partnership with the navy.

UK Docks already provides in-service support for Royal Navy boats and the navy’s ice patrol ship, the HMS Protector.

Jonathan Wilson, managing director at UK Docks, has explained what the £250m contract means for the company.

He said: “This signing marks a big moment for our company.

“The contract was awarded last May by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the wake of us successfully maintaining HMS Protector, along with HMS Enterprise and HMS Echo, which have now been decommissioned.

Jonathan Wilson, managing director of UK Docks.

“The new contract needed us to work at a global level servicing the vessels in distant bases, so a transition period was included in which UK Docks needed to show it could carry out the work required across the world.

“The signing of this updated contract means we have shown the MoD we can match the highest standards required for what is an essential job of work - keeping these ships and their crews operating continually, no matter where in the world they are.”

The signing of the £250m took place in the Great Cabin of Horatio Nelson’s flagship, the HMS Victory, in Portsmouth.

The signing of the £250m contract took place in the Great Cabin of the HMS Victory. Photo: Royal Navy.

Jonathan, along with his co-directors Stephen Lee and brothers Gary and Chris, as well as UK Docks founder and their dad, Harry Wilson, all taking part.

Jonathan added: “We take enormous pride in being a family firm and a big part of UK Docks’ success has been that we have that team spirit and close commitment across the entire company.

“We see the awarding of this contract as a resounding vote of confidence in homegrown British industry, skills and capability and we look forward to putting those resources at the service of these five important vessels.”

HMS Medway, in Gibraltar. It will be one of the five Royal Navy ships that UK Docks will be servicing for the next eight years.

The contract, which runs until 2031, will create or safeguard more than 100 jobs involved in delivering remote support, technical, logistical and design agent services and managements.