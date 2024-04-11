South Shields’ UK Docks takes over servicing of Royal Navy ships as part of £250m contract
and live on Freeview channel 276
UK Docks, based on River Drive in South Shields, has officially taken over the worldwide support of five Royal Navy River Class offshore patrol vessels.
The company won a £250million contract in May last year to see it provide in-service support to HM Ships Tamar, Spey, Medway, Trent and Forth.
The eight-year contract will see UK Docks have sole responsibility of maintaining the ships, having previously only operated its support in partnership with the navy.
UK Docks already provides in-service support for Royal Navy boats and the navy’s ice patrol ship, the HMS Protector.
Jonathan Wilson, managing director at UK Docks, has explained what the £250m contract means for the company.
He said: “This signing marks a big moment for our company.
“The contract was awarded last May by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the wake of us successfully maintaining HMS Protector, along with HMS Enterprise and HMS Echo, which have now been decommissioned.
“The new contract needed us to work at a global level servicing the vessels in distant bases, so a transition period was included in which UK Docks needed to show it could carry out the work required across the world.
“The signing of this updated contract means we have shown the MoD we can match the highest standards required for what is an essential job of work - keeping these ships and their crews operating continually, no matter where in the world they are.”
The signing of the £250m took place in the Great Cabin of Horatio Nelson’s flagship, the HMS Victory, in Portsmouth.
Jonathan, along with his co-directors Stephen Lee and brothers Gary and Chris, as well as UK Docks founder and their dad, Harry Wilson, all taking part.
Jonathan added: “We take enormous pride in being a family firm and a big part of UK Docks’ success has been that we have that team spirit and close commitment across the entire company.
“We see the awarding of this contract as a resounding vote of confidence in homegrown British industry, skills and capability and we look forward to putting those resources at the service of these five important vessels.”
The contract, which runs until 2031, will create or safeguard more than 100 jobs involved in delivering remote support, technical, logistical and design agent services and managements.
There will also be work provided for more than 250 companies throughout UK Docks’ supply chain.