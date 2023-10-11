Owners of new South Shields bar hopes it will enhance the town's nightlife
The Boiler Room is hosting a range of nights to attract a wide variety of punters.
A new bar has recently opened in South Shields town centre which owners hope will enhance the nightlife in the area.
The Boiler Room based in Stanhope Street which was formely Seb's Bar and Restaurant opened last month and is already offering punters an authentic bar vibe with plenty going on.
The bar offers a range of themed nights with live bands playing, rock night, DJ's and an upcoming Norther Soul night.
While the premises remains a bar at the moment the bar manager and directors have big plans to turn the upstairs into a sports bar and function room.
The downstairs has seen some décor changes from the previous owner and the name of the bar reflects some of the décor inside including a boiler and smoke machine.
Food will also be served downstairs as the kitchen undergoes development and will be cooking up some classic pub meals, homemade pizzas and Sunday lunches at affordable prices.
A spokesman for The Boiler Room said: "It's quite a busy and well known area of the town so we are hoping it's going to be a good addition to the town bringing more people to the bar and we've got a range of nights to attract different kinds of punters.
"As the bar gets busier we will be looking for more people to hire so there will be some job opportunities."
Whilst the bar is quite new the bar manager and directors have already struck up great relationships with neighbouring bars and pubs to work together.
The Boiler Room is open seven days a week, Monday to Wednesday 11am-11pm, Thursday 11am -12am, Friday and Saturday 11am - 2am and Sunday 11am - 1am.