South Shields Wilko staff say farewell as store closes after 27 years trading
Staff from South Shields Wilko's marked their final day of trading on Tuesday, 26 September as the store closed its doors for good.
Wilko fell into administration last month and, at the time of its collapse, it had more than 400 shops and employed around 12,500 people.
Administrators at PwC were unable to find a buyer for the entirety of the Wilko estate, which meant stores started to close earlier this month.
The South Shields store first opened 27 years ago and has been a crucial shop for many in the town.
Team member served the very first customer at the store on opening day and the very last customer of closing day.
A number of staff have secured roles at the former Jarrow Wilko's which closed earlier this month and is being transformed into Poundland with the hope a Poundland will reopen at the South Shields branch giving other team members opportunities.
Manager, Lee Stephenson, who worked at the store for 21 years said: "The final day of trading was very hectic, and bittersweet as it was reminiscent of the old days of Wilko when we would be ran off our feet for the full day.
"However we all knew it was going to be for the last time, so there was a few tears throughout the day.
"I would like to thank the entire team for all of their hard work and dedication, they truly are like a family and really care for each other."