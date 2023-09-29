Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff from South Shields Wilko's marked their final day of trading on Tuesday, 26 September as the store closed its doors for good.

Wilko fell into administration last month and, at the time of its collapse, it had more than 400 shops and employed around 12,500 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Administrators at PwC were unable to find a buyer for the entirety of the Wilko estate, which meant stores started to close earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South Shields Wilko staff say farewell to the storeCredit: South Shields Wilko

The South Shields store first opened 27 years ago and has been a crucial shop for many in the town.

Team member served the very first customer at the store on opening day and the very last customer of closing day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of staff have secured roles at the former Jarrow Wilko's which closed earlier this month and is being transformed into Poundland with the hope a Poundland will reopen at the South Shields branch giving other team members opportunities.

READ MORE: Police issue update on Sycamore Gap as fundraising set up for area

Manager, Lee Stephenson, who worked at the store for 21 years said: "The final day of trading was very hectic, and bittersweet as it was reminiscent of the old days of Wilko when we would be ran off our feet for the full day.

"However we all knew it was going to be for the last time, so there was a few tears throughout the day.