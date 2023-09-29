Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police has issued an update following the felling of the tree at the famous Sycamore Gap on Thursday, September 29.

Reports of damage to the iconic tree came in the early hours of Thursday and a 16 year old male was arrested following the discovery.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson has since said: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

The loss of the tree, which made for one of the most popular sights for anyone in Northumberland, as well as those travelling along Hadrian’s Wall, shocked the National Trust who have since set up a JustGiving page to help support the area now the tree is no longer standing.

An investigation is underway after the tree at Sycamore Gap was “deliberately felled”. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

The trust have said the money raised will be donated to Northumberland National Park and National Trust North East to be used for improving and rejuvenating the area at Sycamore Gap.

Over £2,000 has already been donated.

Following the discovery yesterday the National Trust took to their social media platforms, saying: “We are shocked and desperately saddened to learn that the famous Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian’s Wall has been felled overnight, in what appears to be an act of vandalism.

“We know just how much this iconic tree is loved locally, nationally and by everyone who has visited.