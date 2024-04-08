Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman from South Shields has launched a business to support positive mental health by using holistic integrated creative arts therapy strategies, as a way to support individuals in the community.

33-year-old Carly Shone has created Luna Blu NE, which is a business which focuses on creative arts therapy as a support for mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carly explained: “I run fun, interactive and therapeutic creative workshops for adults and children as young as 2-years-old.

“I run sensory art workshops as well as Resilience and Stress management workshops for parent carers.

“We have plans to run a Creative Young Minds workshop for children from the age of 8 up to 14-years old, which will help to build confidence, awareness and emotional intelligence.”

The mother-of-three decided to launch Luna Blu NE, after running an arts and crafts class for five years called Smartie Arties, as she explained: “I realised that as much as the toddlers enjoyed it, the adults were getting more out of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the idea for Luna Blu NE was born, Carly studied for a HICAT (Holistic Integrated Creative Arts Therapy) qualification, which gave her the opportunity to set up the business.

Carly is now in the process of registering Luna Blu as a Community Interest Community, with the help of PNE and North East BIC.

Carly explained: “I chose to run as a CIC rather than a sole trader so that I can access funding, which will allow me to offer workshops to families with low economic backgrounds.

“Positive mental health shouldn’t only be available to those with expendable money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although a relatively new venture, Carly has huge hopes and aspirations for the development of Luna Blu NE, as she said: “I want to help people maintain a positive mental health. I have aspirations of opening a family wellness centre, in which people will be able to access a range of different modalities to help with their mental and physical wellness.”

Carly gave us an insight into what creative services Luna Blu will offer, as she explained: “My workshops will offer a way for children and adults to improve their mental health in a safe, creative and non-judgemental environment, using strategies such as journalling, creative meditation and creative writing as well as using venues such as West Boldon Lodge to incorporate nature into the healing journey.”

Carly hopes that Luna Blu NE will enact a positive change on the mental health of the community in South Shields.

Luna Blu NE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s no secret that the country is in crisis with mental health and the cost of living. The stresses that are put onto adults from everyday life can weigh heavily and this affects mental and physical health, while also having a knock on effect on the children.