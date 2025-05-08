South Shields women’s charity continues vital work thanks to Million Hours Fund
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bright Futures, on John Williamson Street, is continuing to deliver vital support and positive activities for young women across South Tyneside due to a significant boost in funding.
The South Shields charity received £335,000 through the Million Hours Fund, which has allowed Bright Futures to expand its youth provision and reach out to even more young people in the borough.
The funding, which is jointly provided by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and The National Lottery Community Fund, is specifically targeted at young people aged 11 to 18, and up to 25-years-old for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
It was launched to support organisations that are working in areas with higher levels of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and aims to create more positive opportunities for young people, as well as reducing the risks they face during unstructured or unsupported hours.
After receiving the funding, Bright Futures was able to increase its evening, weekend, and holiday programmes - all of which are crucial times when may young people may be at greater risk of social isolation or involvement in ASB.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
Helen Dunmore, Managing Director at Bright Futures, has given an insight into how the funding has helped the charity.
She said: “This funding has made a lasting impact on our ability to support young people in South Shields,
“We’ve been able to extend our reach, offer more regular activities, and ensure young people have consistent support from trusted adults.”
You can find out more about the work that Bright Futures carries out by visiting: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.