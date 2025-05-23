South Tyneside beach named among the best seaside spots in the country

South Tyneside Council's Cllr Ernest Gibson at Sandhaven Beach with members of the neighbourhood services team after the beach was awarded a Seaside Award for 2025. | South Tyneside Council

Sandhaven Beach has picked up a top award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields’ Sandhaven Beach has been named among the best seaside spots in the country after it picked up a coveted Seaside Award from the leading environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy.

It is one of 121 beaches across England to pick up the award in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaside Awards act as quality marks for beaches and mean that those visiting them can be sure they are well maintained, clean, safe, and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as tough international bathing water quality standards.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council, has praised everyone who works to keep Sandhaven Beach in the best condition.

South Tyneside Council's Cllr Ernest Gibson at Sandhaven Beach with members of the neighbourhood services team after the beach was awarded a Seaside Award for 2025. | South Tyneside Council

He said: “We are of course delighted that Sandhaven has the Seaside Award again this year.

“Visitors to a beach flying a Seaside Award can be assured the space is clean, safe and meets the highest environmental standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The success of Sandhaven meeting the requirements demanded by this award is testament to all those who work extremely hard all year round – staff, partners, businesses and community volunteers – to ensure our seafront is looking great and kept to a standard that keeps people coming back time and time again.

“It’s important that anyone visiting our coastline continues to support us by disposing of their litter responsibly and helping to keep it clean and tidy for others to enjoy.”

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, has highlighted that the Seaside Awards provide reassurance to those who visit England’s beaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She commented: “In England we are lucky enough to have some of the best beaches in the world.

“It’s wonderful to see the flag flying proudly over Sandhaven beaches in South Shields, demonstrating its quality to residents and visitors alike.

“The awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach and site managers, volunteers, residents and businesses who should take pride today in their tireless efforts to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular blue spaces.

“Visitors to a beach flying a Seaside Award Flag can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seaside Awards aim to improve the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches and are presented to the best beaches in the country.

In South Tyneside, bathing waters at both Sandhaven Beach and Marsden Bay meet the ‘Good’ standard based on water samples taken by the Environment Agency.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that an action plan to improve Littlehaven Beach is being worked on by partners, including South Tyneside Council, Northumbria Water and the Environment Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, added: “Having these official ratings helps us to better protect the health of those entering the water at these locations as well as giving visitors up to date information and the confidence to make informed decisions about where they choose to bathe.”

“Littlehaven Beach itself remains a popular and safe spot for local residents and visitors to enjoy, and while the pier positions make the waters safe for sports and recreation, it can be more vulnerable to pollution.

“Given its unique location within the River Tyne estuary, the water quality rating is not unexpected.

“However, as a newly designated bathing water, this classification gives us a baseline on which to begin to drive up standards with the water now regularly monitored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information about the Seaside Awards can be found at: https://www.keepbritaintidy.org/the-seaside-award.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.