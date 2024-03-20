Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 10-year-old boy who is taking the golfing world by storm is set to take on the ultimate challenge in aid of charity.

Joseph Newby, only took up the sport three years ago and has already proved he's a natural when it comes to golfing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster from Sunderland will take part in a 36-hole challenge at South Shields Club and Whitburn Golf Club where he's a member to raise money for The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Through the Trust's support, Joseph has been able to take part in numerous competitions and travel thanks to funding and he now wants to give something back.

Golfing sensation Joseph Newby

Joseph's dad Craig is so proud of his son's achievements, winning numerous tournaments, he knows his son will go far in the sport.

He said: "This is going to be quite the challenge for Joseph but he's looking forward to it. I'm so proud when I see him out on that golf course doing what he does best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The golf clubs have been so supportive of Joseph and helped him so much with coaching and offering the teeing off times free of charge.

"We just want to raise as much money as we can and give something back the charity."

Joseph will take part in the challenge with Ben Roberts And Darren McCall on Friday, 5 April teeing off at South Shields Golf Club at 9am for the first 18 holes then teeing off at Whitburn Golf Club in the afternoon to complete the last 18 holes.