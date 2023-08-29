A Captain's Day celebrated at South Shields Golf Club saw £2,295.49 raised towards “SURT Street Smart Project” – a social action project designed to deter local children and young people away from criminal activities.

The project aims to specifically engage individuals who have the potential to be led into anti-social behaviour, crime and who are at increased risk of criminal exploitation.

The project will deliver specialist education sessions to children and young people to learn about the impact of crime, anti-social behaviour and the impact upon them and their communities. Additionally, opportunities to “pay forward” and boost their confidence and self-esteem will be provided.

SURT which is managed by Leanne Hansen and Claire Amans works with children and young people, 11-24, in order to ensure they recognise unsafe and unhealthy relationships, and provide support during and after exiting abusive relationships safely.

South Shields Golf Club Captain Kieran Beany worked with SURT and the Greggs Foundation to host the event. The Greggs Foundation demonstrated their support by providing food.

Kieran said: "It is important for me to help SURT, the work they do is so difficult. As current Club Captain I will continue to fundraise in their behalf throughout the year and support them anyway I can."

South Shields Golf Club Captain's Day in aid of SURT

The day also included entertainment from Stan’s Autos who provided a show vehicle for the children, Dean Stobbs MWP (Music Wellbeing Practitioner) and a SURT Steering Supporter who provided a first ever performance of ‘I’m Fine’. Radio Shields supported the event and live streamed the performance.

The song is from SURT’s MisT (Music is Therapy) pilot project, the lyrics are informed by the lived experience of an individual who accessed SURT for criminal exploitation.

South Tyneside Deputy Mayor Margaret Peacock and Deputy Mayoress Gladys Hobson attended to show their support,

Deputy Mayor Margaret Peacock said: ‘’I am aware that South Shields Golf Club has experienced youth anti-social behaviour as well as being victims of crime. It is therefore tremendous that the club and SURT are working together to invest in our young people and to tackle this local issue.

"Thank you to SURT and the community for your fundraising contribution to making South Tyneside a safer place for children and young people to live and grow up."

Leanne Hansen Managing Director of SURT added: "We are so fortunate to have South Shields Golf Club support us for a second consecutive year as well as being selected for their charitable organisation for the following year.

"Working together with the club to host a day which brings the golfers, SURT and the community together was great fun!

"I’d like to thank everyone who helped support the event, specifically Club Captain Kieran Beaney who co-ordinated the day and to the SURT Steering Supporters whose contributions were inspiring, brave and delivered messages of hope to other young people affected by relationship abuse. These were very proud moments!"

Leanne and Claire would also like to extend their thanks to SURT fundraising volunteer June Crawford who was invaluable on the day as well as the other community members who ensured the day was a huge success.