4 . Hamish (Labrador)

Hamish will need at least one other dog in the home to help build his confidence. Hamish’s new brother/sisters would need to come along to the centre to ensure they get along and a few meets between Hamish and your dog may be required. He is happy being left home alone for a few hours and is partially housetrained. Hamish is looking for a home with a nice calm environment and for occupants to be 16 and over. Everybody in the home will need to understand it may take Hamish a while to feel comfortable to approach them and things need to be very slow and on Hamish’s terms to help him build trust and confidence. (Credit: Dogs Trust)