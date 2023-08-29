Dogs Trust Darlington currently have 45 gorgeous dogs and puppies up for adoption.
The North East centre is looking for lovely people to care and provide the adorable creatures with a second chance and loving home.
Here are the nine pups who have been at the centre for the longest.
1. Kooper (Belgian Shepherd Dog (Malinois) Cross)
Kooper is a bouncy, big boy and is full of energy. He is looking for a home with people who have previous experience of similar dogs as he won’t be for the faint hearted. Kooper is looking for a home that will keep up with his high exercise levels and be giving him the mental stimulation he needs throughout the day. He loves playing with toys and playing fetch. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
2. Della (American Bulldog)
Della is such a fun girl with bags of personality! For someone who has the time and is into their positive reward based dog training she will be a dream. She adores being around her human pals and receiving all the attention but can become OTT so needs this energy channelling into some positive outlets. Food games and training will be great for helping with her physical exercise and mental stimulation. With the right guidance and environment Della is sure to thrive! (Credit: Dogs Trust)
3. Francis (Lurcher)
Cheeky Francis has a massive love for food which will help when making friends with him and with his ongoing training when he is in his forever home. Francis really is a sweet guy and deserves the best life. He is lively and lovely and can often be seen lounging in his kennel or entertaining himself with his toys when he thinks no one is looking. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
4. Hamish (Labrador)
Hamish will need at least one other dog in the home to help build his confidence. Hamish’s new brother/sisters would need to come along to the centre to ensure they get along and a few meets between Hamish and your dog may be required. He is happy being left home alone for a few hours and is partially housetrained. Hamish is looking for a home with a nice calm environment and for occupants to be 16 and over. Everybody in the home will need to understand it may take Hamish a while to feel comfortable to approach them and things need to be very slow and on Hamish’s terms to help him build trust and confidence. (Credit: Dogs Trust)