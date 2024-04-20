South Tyneside charity closes its doors after 30 years due to lack of funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Tyneside charity which supported people with disabilities has sadly had to close its doors after 30 years.

BLISS=Ability, which was located on New Green Street in South Shields, supported disabled individuals with engagement, wellbeing, learning, training and employment.

Sadly, BLISS=Ability has now had to close officially due to lack of funding, after three decades of helping people across the borough.

BLISS=Ability was formed in 1992 by South Shields resident Sandra Nesbitt, after she lost her sight and struggled to locate accessible information which would support her to live independently.

After originally setting up a self-help group for visually impaired people, Nesbit decided to officially open BLISS=Ability as a way to support disabled individuals with accessibility, which was registered as a charity in 1995.

Over the past 30 years, BLISS=Ability has provided accessible information and advocacy by providing a wide range of services including; IT/Digital Skills Training, Health and Wellbeing courses and social activities to thousands of people across South Tyneside.

The charity was able to develop their portfolio of activities to meet needs, and worked in partnership with other organisations in the borough, as well as South Tyneside Council.

Staff and volunteers at BLISS=Ability were invaluable to the charity and the clients who accessed the service, and one member has looked back fondly on working with them over the years, following the closure.

Angela Dunn, who has worked for BLISS=Ability since 1997, as a volunteer before becoming an employee, said: “I volunteered for BLISS=Ability for many years and really enjoyed it and then I was offered a job. I have really liked working at the charity and supporting and helping many people over the years. I am sad to see the charity close and hope that another charity can support people with disabilities and long term health conditions.”

