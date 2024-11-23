South Tyneside charity give "heartfelt thanks" to MP after shop visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside charity have been given a boost following a visit from their local MP.

Emma Lewell Buck, the MP for South Shields, visited the group’s site in Horsley Hill at the start of November to show her support for the team’s work.

Hospitality and Hope is one of South Tyneside's leading food insecurity, homelessness, and community wellbeing charities. It has three shops, one on Horsely Hill Square, one on Fowler Street and another on Hudston Street, all in and around South Shields.

Emma Lewell-Buck MP with the team from Hospitality and Hope | Hospitality and Hope

Peter Maloney, the CEO of the charity, said: “Emma is an advocate of our work and the service we offer to our community and her constituents and I really appreciate her taking the time to visit our Horsely Hill Community Shop.

“My heartfelt thanks goes to her and indeed South Tyneside Council who enable us to deliver this service, for their continued support."

Mark Pattison, Head of the Community Shop Service added:“The community shop is more than a place where you get a great deal for £4, it’s the beating heart of the community where friendships are formed, families meet, a place of great importance in these troubled times.”

Anyone living within 1.5 miles of a store can access its food services by receiving a membership, which allows one shop per week.

The stores also offer a space for support and wellbeing with the charity hosting education sessions and support sessions for members of the community including young mothers and older residents.

Donations are always accepted, with the group offering the chance for th public to donate both food and toiletries as well as money to support the stores. All donation information can be found through the charity’s website.

Speaking as part of a video released by the charity, Lewell-Buck herself added: “I just wanted to say thank you to everyone at Hospitality and Hope for everything they do for my consituents, and everything they have done for them through difficult times of austerity and through Covid.

“Thank you for being here and long may you last.”

Wayne Madden, Operations Manager at the charity added:"We were absolutely thrilled to welcome our local MP for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, to the Community Shop this afternoon; certainly, her continued support highlighting the work we're doing to fight food insecurity across all of South Tyneside is most appreciated during this difficult time.

“This is also an especially important time for our Community Shop service, and I would appeal to anyone who would be interested and eligible in joining the scheme to speak with your local shop directly and sign up.

“Everyone is welcome.

“Our vision at Hospitality & Hope is ‘For the Community of South Tyneside to live with an increased sense of hope for a positive and self-reliant future' and I feel that the Community Shop is a perfect example of this vision at work."