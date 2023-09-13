Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside charity Key has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious Affordable Housing Awards 2023, which celebrate excellence across the social housing sector in the UK.

The awards, an evolution of the most comprehensive awards platform in the housing sector – the UK Housing Awards – are about identifying the social landlords, charities and partners who work with their communities to deliver great outcomes for tenants and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judged by tenants and experts from individual fields, these awards are designed not just to celebrate success, but to help other landlords learn from it and replicate it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key has been recognised in the Resident employment and training category for its outstanding work supporting residents into training and work and the positive, tangible, and lasting impact this has had on the quality of lives of tenants.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Support sessionCredit: Key

Over the course of 12 months winners will have the opportunity to share their learning in a variety of ways, including webinars, at relevant live events, at round tables and a study tour to promote the best co-designed service in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will be announced on Friday 17 November, at an awards ceremony at The Point, Manchester hosted by British television presenter June Sarpong OBE.

Ross Allen, Chief Executive Officer at Key, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for another national award, particularly in this category, which recognises our high-quality yet flexible and responsive career planning to meet the needs of individual young people in whichever way is best for their unique circumstances and through the most appropriate learning mode.”

“This encompasses the hard work and dedication of all staff who have encouraged and motivated our young people to take advantage of opportunities in employment and education.

"Most of all though, it highlights the incredible achievements of Key’s young people who have, against all the odds, managed to succeed in gaining apprenticeships, university placements and employment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Cleadon welcomes new Italian restaurant to village

In support, Emma Lewell Buck, South Shields MP, added: “Congratulations to Key on their latest awards nomination! Every young person deserves the chance to realise their full potential and go on to live a successful, independent life.