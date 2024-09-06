South Tyneside charity praise local Great North Run fundraisers ahead of huge weekend

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 6th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST

South Tyneside based Hospitality and Hope is gearing up to support two runner raising money for the charity this weekend.

Runners Ryam Moore and Christina Walker will be taking on the 13.1 mile route between Newcastle and South Shields for the charity, which describes itself as one of South Tyneside's leading food insecurity, homelessness, and community wellbeing charities.

“It's humbling to see people donating, especially as times continue to prove challenging for many, and I can assure you that your donations will go directly to helping those who need it” explained Wayne Madden, Operations Manager at the charity.

He added: "Christina and Ryan are making an incredible gesture for those most in need. Both have been working hard this year in preparation for the Great North Run and I know they'll do themselves and their community proud.”

Wayne Madden

Walker, one of the runners taking part in the run for Hospitality and Hope this weekend, has been working hard fundraising as well as training over the last new months.

She said: “When you get your place through a charity they tend to be bigger charities. For the smaller charities it’s down to people to find the charities and do events for them.

“I’ve been trying to sell things on Facebook Marketpalce and put the money into the charity, I’ve been wearing my t shirt on every training run I’ve done!

“I’m not going for a time this weekend, I just want to get out there and enjoy it.”

Christina’s fundraising page will remain live throughout the weekend for anyone wanting to donate.

Peter Maloney, CEO of the company added:"We welcome and are truly thankful for every donation given to Hospitality & Hope in order to support those in need within our community.

It doesn’t go unnoticed however, those who truly put in the hard yards to support others. Both Christina and Ryan are great examples of this, and I am humbled that they would choose ourselves as their charity of choice. My heartfelt thanks to Christina and Ryan and I wish them every success this weekend."

