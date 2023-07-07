CPVA is a pattern of behaviours which involves a child using verbal, financial, physical and/or emotional means to practise power and exert control over a parent.

There is compelling evidence that CPVA causes a wide range of harm to the parent/carer, child or young person, wider family and the community yet it is reported as one of the most hidden misunderstood and stigmatised forms of family abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Hansen and Claire Amans, Managing Directors of SURT both qualified as facilitators in a Child to Parent Violence and Abuse programme since February of this year, which they will deliver a part of the project, hoping to help parents and care givers gain the knowledge and support they need.

Claire said: "During conversations with the parents and carers we support we have learned that many of them are repeatedly experiencing emotional abuse, financial control and physical violence from their child.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Parenting and More (PAM) Steering Supporter Group’

"CPVA is a form of domestic abuse, we need to educate and support families in a different way to prevent harm as well as helping improve the safety and wellbeing of all those affected."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of SURT’s data analysis study approximately 60% of the parents and carers engaging with SURT reported that they had experienced abusive behaviours directed towards them from their child.

Leanne said: "SURT figures are concerning, they are also most likely to be an underrepresentation when considering the barriers experienced by parents and carers to report this form of abuse."

Leanne explained that parents and carers who have experienced CPVA and who are working with SURT have described feeling fear, shame and self blame.

Some parents and carers have felt powerless and for others they have normalised the repeated abusive behaviours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and carers have also worried that services will not take them seriously, that they won’t or can’t help as well as some feeling frightened that their child might become criminalised or even taken into the care system.

Leanne and Claire hope that through piloting the project they are able to help parents and carers; feel more hopeful, take back control and have safer and healthier family relationships.