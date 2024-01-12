Volunteers needed to help out at Emmaus' Lucie's Laundry.

Emmaus North East is urgently looking for volunteers to help out at the community laundrette, Lucie's Laundry.

Emmaus North East is a charity focused on helping the homeless who are known as ‘companions’ within the charity, providing homes, work experience, funded training and support those in need.

The charity has locations across Tyne and Wear including South Shields, Hebburn and Gateshead.

Lucie's Laundry on Dean Road, South Shields. Picture: Emmaus North East.

In 2023 the charity opened up Lucie's Laundry on Dean Road, in the Chichester area of South Shields in a building provided by Riverside Housing. Lucie’s Laundry is named after the co-founder of Emmaus movement, Lucie Coutaz and is available to the public for free.

The charity is appealing to the public who can help volunteer in the laundrette to continue to deliver the service to the community.

Emmaus requires volunteers for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

READ MORE: Almost £500 raised for Epinay School thanks to Christmas light display Ruth Parker, Chief Executive of Emmaus North East said: “In response to the cost of living crisis and a growing demand for support among those in need, we proudly launched Lucie's Laundry.

"Serving over 600 individuals, this essential service has become a lifeline for our community. To ensure its continued success, we're seeking dedicated volunteers to join us in operating this facility. Can you be a crucial part of our mission and lend a helping hand?”

Anyone interested in volunteering at Lucie's Laundry should email [email protected]