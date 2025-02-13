South Tyneside College relocation plans take major step forward

Plans to relocate South Tyneside College have taken a major step forward.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that a contractor has been appointed to deliver the relocation of South Tyneside College.

The move will see both the college and South Shields Marine School relocate from their current Westoe site into the heart of South Shields town centre.

The local authority has selected Castle to carry out the construction of the new 15,000sq m campus following a competitive tender process.

The Hebburn-based firm has been appointed on a pre-construction services agreement ahead of an anticipated start on site in the summer.

Castle will now finalise detailed designs for the scheme and undertake preparatory works on site over the coming months.

From left: George Clark, Vice Chair of Tyne Coast College; Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, Chief Executive South Tyneside College; Paul Macking, Chairman of PMC Ltd; Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council; Andrew Dawson, Managing Director at Castle; Tony Lister, Co-Founder and CEO at Castle and Dr Malcolm Grady, Chair of Governors. | South Tyneside Council

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has expressed her joy at having Castle on board to complete the highly anticipated project.

Cllr Dixon said: “We’re delighted to welcome Castle on board. They have a proven track record of successfully delivering on projects such as this.

“As a local firm, their appointment will create jobs and boost the borough’s economy.

A CGI of how South Shields town centre could look once the College is relocated. | Other 3rd Party

“Momentum is building on this project now and people will start to see some activity on site over the coming weeks.

“Our regeneration ambitions are focused on diversifying the town centre and boosting footfall. This development is going to bring in thousands of additional people and a new sense of vitality.

“We, and our partners at the college, are going to create a modern campus fit for the future, giving young people from across South Tyneside and beyond the skills they need to access jobs in leading industries such as the green economy.”

The plans for South Tyneside College state that the campus’ main building will be accessible on King Street, with a double-height glass atrium behind the reception entrance.

There will be a second entrance along Barrington Street, linking the main campus with a refurbished Grade-II listed building, which will be brought back to use as part of the development.

Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, Chief Executive of South Tyneside College, added: “We are delighted that a local contractor has been appointed to start pre-construction works.

“This is an important next step in our vision to build a college that provides educational opportunities for the region’s young people and adults.

“Our relocation will play a key role in boosting local business, equipping people with the work and life skills they need to succeed and supporting the economic growth of the region.”

Work on building the new South Tyneside College campus is expected to start in the summer. | South Tyneside Council

Tony Lister, co-founder and CEO of Castle, has revealed that the contract to build the college will help the firm to deliver new jobs within the local area.

He said: “As a South Tyneside-based business we are delighted to have won the contract to deliver a project which is destined to have a profound, positive impact on the regeneration of the borough.

“Castle is passionate about the development and upskilling of all our staff, so the fact we are delivering a world class learning facility for the people of the borough, resonates very strongly with us.

“The contract will enable us to employ additional staff and, whenever possible, we will call upon local suppliers and services to support our teams.

“We look forward to liaising and cooperating closely with all key stakeholders involved in the project and, in particular, regular community engagement and communications will be a priority for us.

“We will keep residents, businesses and retailers located in the town centre and beyond, up to date with developments on and around the site, as we move forward with the project.”