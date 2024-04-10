South Tyneside comedy legend confirms Q&A and film screening at Tyneside Cinema

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jarrow born Carl Hutchinson is set to star in his very own documentary about life on the road as a comedian, named That’s The Show.

Produced by MOTIF Pictures, the documentary will follow Hutchinson on his biggest tour, which was held across the UK last year.

The documentary will focus on the highs and lows of stand-up comedy, showing behind-the-scenes and on-stage clips of Hutchinson. Also set to feature in the film are North East comedy legends, Anth Young and Chris Ramsey.

That’s The Show director Tautvydas Baranauskas explained how the film will show the “rawness” of Hutchinson, as he said: “The result is a film that we're all really proud of that isn't just a guy walking on stage and making people laugh but explores different areas of what it is to do what he does for a job."

It has now been announced that Tyneside Cinema, which is located on Newcastle’s Pilgrim Street will host the world premiere of the film, as well as a special Q&A event with Hutchinson himself, as he discusses his career in comedy and the documentary.

Hutchinson said of the Tyneside Cinema premiere: “The fact that we get to open the documentary at the Tyneside Cinema is really cool. I was just there the other week watching Peppa Pig with my daughter.

“About 10 years ago I actually performed there too, back when I was just starting out. Fast forward 10 years I’ve got about six tours under my belt and a very cool documentary to show for it.

“I really can’t wait to show the people of Newcastle how talented MOTIF are, they’ve really made something out of absolutely nothing".

That's The Show starring Carl Hutchinson will premiere at Tyneside Cinema.

That’s The Show will premiere at Tyneside Cinema on Saturday, May 11 at 7.30pm.

Full price tickets start from £15.50, with different price options available depending on seat location, as well as student, carer, senior and disabled ticket prices available.