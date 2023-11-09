Residents are encouraged to join 'Our Hebburn Conversation', which is launching on Monday.

The eight-week consultation will ask people how and why they use the town centre and surrounding area, as well as seeking ideas and suggestions for its future.

Three sub areas have been identified as sites for discussion: the town centre, the riverside and the wider surrounding areas.

The consultation will outline the strengths, challenges and opportunities facing each area and will offer potential options for regeneration and improvement, building on recent and ongoing developments.

Pop-up stalls, covered walkways, art or sculpture trails, better lighting and CCTV, play areas, coffee kiosks, family activities and wildlife features are among the ideas that will be offered to help stimulate discussion and gauge opinions.

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport, said: "This is an exciting opportunity for people to get involved in a conversation about the future of Hebburn town centre and the wider area.

"We want to know what people like and dislike about the area, what they think is lacking and what they think should be a priority.

"There has been a great deal of both public and private investment in the town centre over the last decade, including the construction of Hebburn Central, the Hebburn Renewable Energy Network, a new Tri-station and an upcoming extra care facility and children's home, as well as housing developments.

"We want to continue to build on those foundations with new initiatives which tie in with the town's rich heritage and we're looking forward to hearing people's ideas and suggestions."

Feedback gathered during the consultation will be used to help inform a masterplan which will be used as a blueprint for future development.

Cllr Meling said: "This is about bringing out the potential of the town and we want to take residents and businesses on that journey with us, so we'd encourage as many people as possible to get involved and give us their views.

There are various ways to get involved in the Conversation, including an online survey, a drop-in event at Hebburn Central from 12-6pm on 4 December and a coffee cart in the town centre from 11am-5pm on 27 November for the town's Christmas lights switch-on when people can fill in a questionnaire while enjoying a free cuppa.

The consultation follows last year's South Shields Conversation which attracted almost 1,300 responses which were used to help develop a masterplan. A further Conversation for Jarrow will be held next year.