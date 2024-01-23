Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside Council is saddened to announce the passing of one of its longest serving former councillors.

Peter Boyack died on Saturday, 20 January after a period of ill health at the age of 96.

Peter served as Councillor for the Whitburn and Marsden ward for 26 years. He stepped away from politics in 2022, choosing not to seek re-election.

Peter Boyack (right), President of the South Shields Royal British Legion Club, is pictured with the Mayor, Cllr John McCabe

In his long political career, he chaired several committees including Human Resources, Standards and Regulatory Committee and was Lead Member for Neighbourhood Services between 2002 and 2004. He also served as Vice-Chair of East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum in 2015 - 2016.

He also represented the Council on a range of outside bodies, including the South Tyneside Health Partnership and Northumbria Probation Committee. He was an active member of the Royal British Legion and was always proud to launch the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal in South Tyneside.

He held the office of Deputy Mayor during the 1997/8 municipal year.

A key highlight of his career was when he was awarded the UK Merchant Seafarers' Veterans' Badge in recognition of his service to the Merchant Navy which he joined at the age of just 16.

Outside of politics, he worked for the Council in various roles, reaching the position of principal housing officer.

READ MORE: South Shields pet shop marks first year in business The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe, said he was "deeply saddened" by his passing.

He said: "Peter was incredibly proud to serve the people of Whitburn and Marsden, he always said it was a privilege to serve such an amazing community.

"He was committed to making a positive difference to the lives of those he represented and his knowledge and experience gained through his long service made him a force to be reckoned with. He will be remembered with great respect.