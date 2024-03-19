South Tyneside Council prepare toolkit to help employers to better support carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside Council has prepared a toolkit to help the Borough's employers support their staff who have caring responsibilities ahead of a new piece of legislation coming into force next month.

From April 6 employees will be entitled to unpaid leave to give or arrange care for a family member, partner or friend who needs help because of their age, physical or mental illness, disability or an addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The toolkit provides employers with guidance on how to support their staff who have caring responsibilities.

Supporting carers in the workplace makes good business sense. Research has shown that a flexible working approach increases productivity, reduces sick leave, increases staff morale and produces cost savings.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: "We know that many people struggle to balance their caring responsibilities with paid employment. That can lead to poor mental health, burn-out and in many cases good staff giving up work, leaving employers with a loss of talent and recruitment costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having been a carer, I know how challenging it can be, and seeking support can be hard and stressful. That's why it is so important that employers work towards providing supportive workplaces for all staff. It is both good employment practice and good business sense."

Small and medium sized firms in South Tyneside are also being encouraged to sign up to free digital resources through the Council's umbrella membership of Carers UK Employers for Carers (EfC) and benefit from the support available. The resources are available at: www.efcdigital.org using login code of EFC1953