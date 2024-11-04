South Tyneside Council to host more Pension Credit advice and support sessions

Residents in the borough will have more opportunities to access to Pension Credit advice and support.

South Tyneside Council’s Welfare Support Team and its partners are set to host two more Pension Credit advice and support sessions for residents in the borough.

The Welfare Support Team will based at West Harton Methodist Church between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday, November 19.

Then they will be at Hedworthfield CA between 11am and 2pm on Thursday, November 21.

It is part of the Council’s work to ensure that as many residents as possible in the borough receive a Winter Fuel Allowance this year.

South Shields Town Hall. | Other 3rd Party

Cllr Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, is urging residents to come along to the sessions to ensure that they get advice on Pension Credit.

He said: “There are so many misconceptions around Pension Credit like how much you can have in the bank, owning your own home and claiming other benefits so we wanted to hold an event in a convenient location so people can get reliable information on what they’re actually entitled to.

“So come down, have a cuppa and a chat and let’s see how we can help.”

Pension Credit can still be claimed even if people have savings or own their own home, with it being considered as a “gateway benefit”.

It could open up access to other support such as dental treatment, vouchers towards glasses or contact lenses and discount on water rates.

Recipients may even get Housing Benefit, Warm House Discount, Cold Weather Payment and help paying rent or Council Tax -with anyone over 75 also qualifying for a free TV licence.

The deadline for the Pension Credit application to quality for the Winter Fuel Allowance has passed, however, residents can claim until December 21 and have it backdated by three months to ensure they still receive winter fuel payments.

To check your eligibility for Pension Credit, you can visit https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit or call0800 991 234.

For wider support on things such as finances and the cost of living, South Tyneside residents can access a range of resources at: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/costofliving.