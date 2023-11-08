South Tyneside Council's Outdoor Education Service celebrates 40 years

The 40th anniversary was marked with a variety of celebrations and adventures.

A range of celebrations and adventures have been held to mark the 40th anniversary of South Tyneside Council's Outdoor Education Service.

Outdoor Education includes Thurston Outdoor Education Centre in the Lake District, Simonside Climbing Wall and the Water Activities Centre in South Tyneside, and Akenshawburn Cottages in Kielder.

These facilities provide rich learning environments that promote life-affirming experiences for young people, teaching new life skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

Following consultation with young people on how to celebrate the anniversary they agreed on a team 'adventure race' to mark the occasion.

The winning team - L - R Daisy Blyth, Robyn Lewis, Jake Thompson, Declan Lappin and Theo Carter

The adventure race started at Simonside climbing wall with a challenge to climb the height of iconic mountains - including 'The Old Man of Coniston' - the mountain outside Thurston which children walk up when on residential.

Teams from 3rd South Shields Sea Scouts, 4th East Boldon Scout Group, the Young People's Parliament, Health Ambassadors and the Council's Youth Service - all long-time supporters of Outdoor Education - then took on a number of water and land-based activities with young people from the Council's Youth Service emerging triumphant.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children's and Families' Social Care, said: "Our Outdoor Education activities have played a significant role in the lives of our young people over the last 40 years.

"I am delighted to be able to mark the anniversary of this amazing service which offers our young people rich and varied learning experiences where they learn about trust, responsibility, community, co-operation and adventure.

"As well as developing resilience, teamwork, leadership and communication skills, our Outdoor Education Service also gives our young people fantastic memories to take with them into adulthood."