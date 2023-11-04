South Tyneside Hubs offering brain development sessions to interact with babies and infants
The new and exciting opportunity is being offered to parents and carers across South Tyneside.
South Tyneside Family Hubs are offering a new and exciting opportunity to parents and carers to learn more about the importance of bonding in a child's early life.
The Hubs have joined forces with training provider GroBrain to explore bonding and brain development and the vital role parents and carers play in 'wiring up' the connections in their baby's brain.
This 'brain wiring' lays the foundation for emotional wellbeing and the way emotions will be handled in later life. In particular, the sessions will examine the importance of the first 1001 days from conception to two years in developing emotionally healthy infants.
The four-week, two-hour activity will be delivered in Family Hubs and is aimed at parents and carers of babies from pre-birth to 12 months. Families are encouraged to bring their baby along to each interactive session.
The topics that will be covered at the sessions include the different areas of the brain, how parents and carers can help develop the connections in a baby's brain, the importance of the stress response and the development of secure attachments.
Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children's and Families' Social Care, said: "Responsive caregiving in the early years of a child's life is essential for healthy brain development. It also lays the foundations for lifelong emotional health and wellbeing.
"Parenting is an incredibly difficult job, and one that comes without any instructions. These sessions will hopefully help parents and carers to understand more about the importance of their relationships with their current and future children."
Free goody bags and information packs will be presented to families upon completion of the course.
The GroBrain sessions will initially take place at the following Hubs, with more availability coming in January 2024:
Ridgeway Family Hub, Friday's, 9.30-11.30am
- November 10
- November 17
- November 24
- December 1
Bede Family Hub, Tuesday's, 9.30-11.30am
- November 21
- November 28
- December 5
- December 12
South Tyneside Family Hubs cater for every family living in the borough, from conception through to 19 years and up to 25 years for young people with additional needs.
To book your place on a GroBrain course or to find out more, contact your local Family Hub on 0800 783 4645 or email [email protected]
To find out more about activities within the Hubs, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/familyhubs