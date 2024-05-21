South Tyneside instructors host ‘Combatathon’ for Cancer Research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Body Combat instructors across South Tyneside want to “combat cancer one punch at a time”.

Fitness instructors across South Tyneside are coming together to ‘Combat Cancer’, as they host a four hour ‘Combatathon’ to raise funds and awareness for Cancer Research UK.

Taking place at Jarrow Focus Centre on Saturday, June 1 instructors will lead the event which will see people taking part in Body Combat for Relay For Life Jarrow.

Body Combat is a high-energy non-contact martial arts inspired workout, which helps to develop coordination and release stress.

Through punching, kicking, blocking and striking, Body Combat is a full body workout, designed to target every muscle group.

The instructors are encouraging the public to get involved to “combat cancer one punch at a time”, with no experience needed. However, participants must be aged 16 or over, with no health conditions.

One of the Body Combat Team Captian’s Chris Crozier, explained: “The event is open to anyone, you do not have to be a member of the gym. It’s all about having fun, and making some money for an important charity.

“I personally don’t know anyone who hasn’t been affected by cancer in some way, so it’s really important to all of us.”

The ‘Combatathon’ has been organised annually since 2019, and has raised almost 20k in the five years since it started.

To get involved in the ‘Combatathon’, participants can buy tickets, with all funds going to Cancer Research UK Relay For Life Jarrow.

There are three ticket options available, including First Half and Second Half for £4 (which means you will participate for two hours, as well as Full Monty for £6, which is the full four hours. To purchase a ticket to participate in the event, please visit this link.

However, the instructors have ensured that there is no requirement to do the full hours, and participants are welcome to take breaks. There will also be refreshments sold on site.

There is also the option to fill in a sponsor form for Cancer Research, to raise even further funds for the important cause. A sponsor form can be downloaded here.