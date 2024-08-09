South Tyneside knifeman threatened to kill ex when children were in the house

Knifeman John Veitch, who has been jailed for 20 months at Newcastle Crown Court after he caused fear when he threatened to kill his ex while children were in the house in South Tyneside. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

A knifeman who caused fear when he threatened to kill his ex while children were in the house has been put behind bars.

John Veitch went to the victim's home in South Tyneside in April, to apologise for hitting her in the head a few days earlier.

Newcastle Crown Court heard there was no trouble initially but when Veitch, who had been drinking, said he was going to buy some drugs the woman told him he would not be welcome back.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said: "It was at that point the defendant began to shout in her face and then grabbed her by the shoulders as she was sitting on the settee.

"He then hit her to the head before walking through to the kitchen, to leave via the back door."

Mr Pallister said instead of leaving, Veitch picked up a knife from the kitchen and told the court: "He went back into the living room, still in possession of the knife and it was at that point he said he was going to kill her and kill himself.

"At that point he was standing next to the settee, holding the knife towards her.

"She described she was terrified."

The court heard Veitch started to pace the living room but stopped when a delivery driver came to the door, closely followed by the police.

Mr Pallister said the woman and the children were "petrified".

Veitch, 35, of no fixed address but has been living in Sunderland, admitted two charges of assault by beating and one of threatening with a bladed article in a private place.

Tony Davis, defending, said Veitch has never been in trouble before and was "carrying a significant emotional burden" at the time after the loss of his employment and split from a previous partner.

Mr Davis said: "He accepts wholeheartedly to the use of alcohol and illicit substances being the background to his loss of control.

"It is a matter he bitterly regrets."

Mr Davis said Veitch acted out of character and is a man of intelligence with a good work record, which he has references to.

Judge Sarah Mallett said character references showed Veitch in a "positive light" and that she accepted he now bitterly regrets his behaviour and had taken steps to address his problems.

Judge Mallett sentenced Veitch to 20 months behind bars with a restraining order to protect the victim.