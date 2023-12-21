The Labour Party has launched an investigation over claims that a South Tyneside councillor fell asleep during a planning meeting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Tyneside Labour Party have launched an investigation following reports that one of its members 'fell asleep' at a Planning Committee meeting on Monday, December 18.

Photos and videos have circulated on social media which claim to show Councillor Eileen Leask, of the Horsley Hill Ward, asleep during objections to the housing application for the current South Tyneside College site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following complaints from members of the public, the South Tyneside Labour Party has confirmed that it is investigating the matter.

The South Tyneside Labour Party has confirmed it has launched an investigation into a councillor to "fell asleep" during a Planning Committee meeting. Photo: Google Maps.

The Party has highlighted that it expects its members to conduct themselves in a professional manner to ensure residents in the borough are getting the best service possible from the local authority.

A South Tyneside Labour Party spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports regarding an incident that took place involving one of our members at Planning Committee on Monday (December 18).

"We expect all Labour members to conduct themselves with the highest degree of professionalism and in respect of the importance of the work we do in ensuring our residents get the best possible service from their Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

"We have raised the incident with the member concerned and have started the process of formally looking into the matter, this includes meeting with the member and engaging with all the relevant parties.”