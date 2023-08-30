South Tyneside is set to follow tradition as the annual Mayor's Sunday Parade takes place in Hebburn this weekend.

The Borough's Mayor, Councillor John McCabe, will be joined by his wife Julie, the Mayoress, as well as civic dignitaries and uniformed organisations for the colourful Mayor's Sunday procession and service this Sunday, 3 September.

Mayor's Sunday marks Councillor McCabe's role as the first citizen of the Borough and will involve groups such as Westoe Brass Band.

The procession will march from Hebburn Central at 12.40pm to St John's Church in Canning Street for a service starting at 1pm, conducted Rev Ian Somasundram.

The Mayor said: "The Mayoress and I are very much looking forward to the parade, an event which is steeped in tradition in South Tyneside. It will be a great honour. This special occasion gives us a chance to reflect on what we would like to achieve during our time in office. It also gives local people an opportunity to come together to celebrate civic pride and all that is great about living in South Tyneside."

There will be some road closures in place along the march route.