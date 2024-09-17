South Tyneside pensioners urged to act to secure a Winter Fuel Allowance payment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pensioners across the borough are being encouraged to act now to ensure they secure a Winter Fuel Allowance payment this year.

South Tyneside Council is urging pensioners in the borough to act as soon as possible to make sure that they get a Winter Fuel Allowance payment.

It is estimated that almost 3,000 people in South Tyneside are missing out on Pension Credit that could benefit them by around £32-a-week and add almost £5million to the local economy.

The Government has confirmed that the qualifying week for Pension Credit is this week (September 16-22), meaning that anyone wanting to qualify for the Winter Fuel Allowance will need to have applied by September 23.

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, is urging pensioners in South Tyneside to check if they are eligible for Pension Credit.

He said: “People are continuing to feel the pinch and we are really keen that people who are entitled to Pension Credit actually claim it.

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities. | South Tyneside Council

“Since April 2023, our efforts to promote pension credit has resulted in over £838,000 being claimed by residents who are eligible, but it is estimated that there is still around 3,000 people in South Tyneside not claiming and we want to ensure every single person gets the money that is due to them.

“More than a third of people who qualify for Pension Credit aren't receiving it - and you could be getting thousands of pounds extra a year, so please take a few minutes to check if you’re eligible.”

Pension Credit is classed as a ‘gateway benefit’, which could open up access to other support like dental treatment, vouchers towards glasses or contact lenses and discount on water rates.

Recipients may even get Housing Benefit, Warm House Discount, a Cold Weather Payment and help paying rent or Council Tax.

Anyone over 75, also qualifies for a free TV licence.

Residents may still be eligible to claim Pension Credit even if they have savings or own their own home.

Grahame Cassidy, chief officer at Age Concern Tyneside South (ACTS), commented: “It is more important than ever to check your benefits this autumn. ACTS have advisors to help if necessary.

“Do you know a relative, friend or neighbour who may be eligible and not claiming - please start the conversation and signpost to the support available.”

To check if you are eligible for Pension Credit, residents can visit www.gov.uk/pension-credit or call 0800 991 234.

South Tyneside’s Welfare Support Team is on hand to offer a free, confidential welfare benefits and debt advice service to help residents navigate the benefits system.

The team also help people recover benefits at appeal which have been stopped by the Department of Work and Pensions.

Over the course of 2023/2024, the team has secured more than £8.5million for South Tyneside residents in social security benefits and debt write-offs.

For support in claiming Pension Credit, contact South Tyneside’s Welfare Support Team on 0191 424 6040 or email [email protected].

Residents can also contact Age Concern on 0191 456 6903 or email [email protected], Citizens’ Advice on 0191 455 7958 or contact CMA Connect at [email protected].