Pensioners on South Tyneside will be poorer as MPs decided to cut the annual winter fuel payment - and here’s how you have taken the news.

The payment is a lifeline to many of the poorest in our communities, and millions across the country will be impacted by this latest government move.

MPs for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, and Jarrow and Gateshead East, Kate Osborne, were both given their chance to have their say, on behalf of their constituents, on Tuesday.

Now, with the cut getting the seal of approval, pensioners across the area are facing up to the prospect of being £300 light this winter, as costs rise for young and old at unprecedented levels.

It’s fair to say, it hasn’t gone down too well with you, the readers. Here’s a snapshot of things you’ve sent in to us about the topic.

Anthony Reid: "This is putting 4000 pensioners lives at risk, as they claimed that's how many could die if the Tories had of taken away the winter fuel allowance."

George Farrow: "Local MP writes an opinion article saying how wrong it is to take the winter fuel payment away as she's been inundated with concerns from constituents who are just above the threshold, and even puts a not too bad idea across how it could be remodelled through the tax system, then abstains from the vote! Couldn't make this up, no backbone, shameful. Labour have not represented the working man in years and hopefully people will start to realise this."

Kate Osborne (left) and Emma Lewell-Buck retained their seats in the 2024 general election. | National World

Jamie Green: "Just like she did on Brexit instead of siding with her constituents. Shameful."

Carl Langley: "MPs will still collect their allowances!"

David Glen: "Abstaining is not a vote. If you disagree, vote against it. MPs are voted in by the public to vote on their behalf and not take the cowards way out."

Tony Capeling: "Abstained, therefore basically voted “FOR” and keeps the whip."

Colin Sloa: "People need to realise that Labour isn't for the working class anymore. Shame we have another five years of this horrible government that can't look after our elderly, the ones that paid taxes all their life."

Anne Shepherd: "Number 10 and upstairs at 11, Starmer get their heating paid for."

Clara Donovan: "Very disappointed in both MPs. They had a chance, and let South Tyneside down badly."

Paul Rothery: "ONLY Labour wanted this, and ONLY Labour voted for this. Our MPs knew by their OWN Labour report it would risk the lives of 4000 UK pensioners."