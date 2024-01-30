South Tyneside primary school retains 'Good' rating from Ofsted
The school has been rated as 'Good' by inspectors.
Simonside Primary School has maintained its 'Good' rating from its previous inspection in 2018.
Inspectors said of the school: "Pupils are proud to attend Simonside Primary. They arrive at school with smiles on their faces to be greeted warmly by staff. There is an infectious sense of happiness and community."
Inspectors found staff to be "warm, kind and nurturing" while pupils show good manners and consideration to both adults and their peers.
They add in their report "Leaders and pupils have worked together to create clear rules for behaviour in school. This supports pupils in making positive choices and behaving well. As a result, pupils enjoy school and attend regularly. Parents speak highly of the school."
All pupils, including those with additional needs, are encouraged to develop their interests and talents in sport, music and the arts.
The school has high expectations for its pupils and, as a result, pupils have confidence in their own abilities and high aspirations for future careers.
Staff in the school have embedded the personal development programme with care across the whole curriculum which helps pupils to manage their feelings and emotions well.
Headteacher Donna Scott said: "I am extremely proud of what we are continuing to achieve at our school. This report reflects the hard work and commitment from all members of our school community- the children, their families, staff and governors. We are all determined to keep making our school the best it can be."
Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, added: "I am delighted that Simonside Primary has retained its Good rating. It is fantastic that pupils are proud of their school and are happy to be there and ready to learn.