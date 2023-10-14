Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research from music distributors iMusician, revealed where musicians are most likely to be supported and make a career for themselves - with many musicians currently struggling to make ends meet.

South Tyneside came up as the third most affordable town to live for aspiring musicians with neighbouring city Gateshead taking top spot.

Renting a property in South Tyneside will cost you, on average, £534, compared to the £712 average in Newcastle and the average cost of a pint on South Tyneside is £3.10.

Their analysis took into account the number of music venues, festivals, the average price of rent and the price of a pint in each UK city excluding London to find where musicians have the best chance at making a living.

Commenting on the results, Simon Gardner, industry expert at iMusician said: “Breaking into the UK music scene is no easy task and where you live can greatly influence your chances at ‘making it’, along with your sound and craft.

