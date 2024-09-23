South Tyneside relationship abuse charity secures funding to run a volunteer project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Tyneside Pledge charity has secured funding for an upcoming volunteer project.

South Tyneside-based SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) has announced that it has been successful in securing funding for the next two years to implement its ‘Volunteer Project’.

The charity works to support children and young people in the borough who have been affected by relationship abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SURT’s vision is that if children and young people feel safe and happier in relationships, they will be able to recover from harm alongside developing hope and aspirations.

The charity’s Volunteer Project is designed to develop, pilot and implement a volunteer framework that will enable SURT to increase its service capacity to allow it to be better positioned to respond to local needs.

Cllr Paul Dean, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships, and Equalities at South Tyneside Council, with SURT's managing directors Claire Amans and Leanne Hansen. | Other 3rd Party

It will also provide inclusive volunteering opportunities that will allow individuals to develop their own interpersonal and work-related skills as well as contributing to economic growth in the local community.

Leanne Hansen, managing director of SURT, has expressed her excitement at being able to grow the charity’s services to help meet the needs of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We recognise there is a local need for our specialist relationship abuse service, but that to respond and to effectively prevent and stop relationship abuse we need to grow capacity.

“We are excited about this area of service development and aspirational about the difference it will make.”

Funding for SURT’s Volunteer Project has been granted by the Badur Foundation who noted that charity was successful due to its local roots and user-led approach.

Members of SURT's working group will help to support the implementation of its Volunteer Project. | Other 3rd Party

Amy Harker, from the Badur Foundation, stated: “The Foundation is delighted to support SURT to increase service capacity whilst also providing inclusive volunteering opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“SURT recognises that supporting volunteers properly, and therefore meaningfully, takes dedicated time and resource.

“Based on the success of a pilot, the SURT team aim to expand this offer into an ongoing programme, ensuring those opportunities continue and individuals can hone their skills and experience.”

Claire Amans, managing director at SURT, has thanked the Badur Foundation for the support in helping to grow the charity’s services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: ”The support from the Badur Foundation has been instrumental in enabling us to implement a Volunteer Project that will meet the needs of all involved.

“We are extremely grateful for their investment and support.”

As part of the project, SURT will aim to recruit ten volunteers a year and are particularly keen to provide opportunities to those with lived experience of relationship abuse.

The Volunteer Project is being supported by a working group, which is made up of SURT staff, SURT Steering Supporting and community members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah, who is a SURT Steering Supporter, has revealed that she wanted to get involved with the project as a way of giving back to local community.

She said: “I want to be involved in the development of the project to give back”.

The Volunteer Project has allowed Dani, a SURT community member, to explore opportunities with the charity after she had initially reached out to volunteer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dani added: “I contacted SURT to explore volunteering opportunities because they really help.

“I wanted to get involved and to help others. I’m enjoying being part of the working group.”

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships, and Equalities, at South Tyneside Council has welcomed the latest funding for SURT.

He commented: “This funding is fantastic news as it not only enables SURT to continue to deliver their vital services in our community, but it also provides really positive opportunities to benefit those that have those with lived experience of relationship abuse.

“I wish them every success.”

For more information on the services that SURT provides, you can visit: https://wearesurt.org/.