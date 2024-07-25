Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields Golf Club’s Captain’s Day has raised money for a South Tyneside charity that tackles relationship abuse for the third year running.

An annual event at South Shields Golf Club has seen £1,000 raised for South Tyneside-based SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together).

The local charity works to support children and young people in the borough who have been affected by relationship abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The golf club’s annual Captain’s Day saw golfers take part in the competition while SURT’s Steering Supporters were on hand to raise awareness of relationship abuse and facilitate conversations to explore opportunities for young people’s hopes and aspirations.

Through these conservations and opportunities provided by SURT, one of the Steering Supporters managed to secure a work experience placement at a business owned by one of the golfers.

South Shields Golf Club's Captain's Day has raised money for South Tyneside-based SURT for the third year running. | Other 3rd Party

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Cllr Fay Cunningham and Stella Matthewson, attended Captain’s Day where they offered their supported and paid tribute to South Shields Golf Club for supporting the local community.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor said: ”We feel privileged to be here today to support SURT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They get to the root of what is required and are absolutely doing an amazing job.

“What they do is not the most glamorous of subjects, it not sometimes what we want to think about, but it happens.

“We are absolutely passionate about supporting SURT every step of the way.”

SURT was co-founded in 2020 by managing directors Leanne Hansen and Claire Amans to provide South Tyneside with a specialist relationship abuse service for children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to make children and young people feel safer and happier in relationships, for them to become resilient, recover from harm, develop hope and aspirations and to encourage them to contribute to safer communities.

The annual event saw £1,000 raised for SURT, which will help it continue to do its work in the local community. | Other 3rd Party

The charity also supports parents and carers, as well as offering guidance and advice to the local community.

Leanne has paid tribute to South Shields Golf Club and all those that came out to support the charity for this year’s Captain’s Day.

She commented: “Captain’s Day has been fantastic! We feel privileged to be associated with South Shields Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also very proud of our SURT Steering Supporters and grateful for the help from our SURT Volunteer, who always demonstrates 100% commitment.

Read more: Talented youngsters use their voices to mark 10th anniversary of National Child Exploitation Awareness Day

“The support from the Mayor and Mayoress is also greatly appreciated. Working together is improving the lives of local children and young people.”

Following the event, Claire has given an insight into how the money raised will be used by SURT as the charity aims to continue doing the work that it does in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The £1,000 raised will contribute towards SURT’s support offer, specifically exploring young people’s involvement in positive activities and connecting them with the community.

“We cannot thank the golf club enough for their continued support.”

Geoff Hall, club captain at South Shields Golf Club, hopes that events such as Captain’s Day can help to inspire other fundraising activities between organisations in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated: “This collaborative approach serves as a model for other communities, illustrating how sports and social initiatives can intersect to drive meaningful change.

“As we continue to work together our efforts will undoubtedly inspire a more inclusive, resilient, and unified South Tyneside.”