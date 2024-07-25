Annual golf event raises £1,000 for a South Tyneside charity that tackles abuse and exploitation
and live on Freeview channel 276
An annual event at South Shields Golf Club has seen £1,000 raised for South Tyneside-based SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together).
The local charity works to support children and young people in the borough who have been affected by relationship abuse.
The golf club’s annual Captain’s Day saw golfers take part in the competition while SURT’s Steering Supporters were on hand to raise awareness of relationship abuse and facilitate conversations to explore opportunities for young people’s hopes and aspirations.
Through these conservations and opportunities provided by SURT, one of the Steering Supporters managed to secure a work experience placement at a business owned by one of the golfers.
The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Cllr Fay Cunningham and Stella Matthewson, attended Captain’s Day where they offered their supported and paid tribute to South Shields Golf Club for supporting the local community.
Speaking at the event, the Mayor said: ”We feel privileged to be here today to support SURT.
“They get to the root of what is required and are absolutely doing an amazing job.
“What they do is not the most glamorous of subjects, it not sometimes what we want to think about, but it happens.
“We are absolutely passionate about supporting SURT every step of the way.”
SURT was co-founded in 2020 by managing directors Leanne Hansen and Claire Amans to provide South Tyneside with a specialist relationship abuse service for children and young people.
It aims to make children and young people feel safer and happier in relationships, for them to become resilient, recover from harm, develop hope and aspirations and to encourage them to contribute to safer communities.
The charity also supports parents and carers, as well as offering guidance and advice to the local community.
Leanne has paid tribute to South Shields Golf Club and all those that came out to support the charity for this year’s Captain’s Day.
She commented: “Captain’s Day has been fantastic! We feel privileged to be associated with South Shields Golf Club.
“We are also very proud of our SURT Steering Supporters and grateful for the help from our SURT Volunteer, who always demonstrates 100% commitment.
Read more: Talented youngsters use their voices to mark 10th anniversary of National Child Exploitation Awareness Day
“The support from the Mayor and Mayoress is also greatly appreciated. Working together is improving the lives of local children and young people.”
Following the event, Claire has given an insight into how the money raised will be used by SURT as the charity aims to continue doing the work that it does in the community.
She added: “The £1,000 raised will contribute towards SURT’s support offer, specifically exploring young people’s involvement in positive activities and connecting them with the community.
“We cannot thank the golf club enough for their continued support.”
Stay up to date with the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines and get a newsletter delivered to your inbox
Geoff Hall, club captain at South Shields Golf Club, hopes that events such as Captain’s Day can help to inspire other fundraising activities between organisations in the borough.
He stated: “This collaborative approach serves as a model for other communities, illustrating how sports and social initiatives can intersect to drive meaningful change.
“As we continue to work together our efforts will undoubtedly inspire a more inclusive, resilient, and unified South Tyneside.”
For more details on the work that SURT does in South Tyneside, visit: https://wearesurt.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/stoppingunsaferelationshipstogether/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.