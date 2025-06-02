South Tyneside residents launch petition to urge Stagecoach to rethink number 12 bus service changes
A group of residents met in Marsden on Thursday, May 29, to share the negative impact that changes to the number 12 bus service is having on the local community.
The number 12 was changed from a half-hourly to hourly service last month by Stagecoach, with service users highlighting that it has had an impact of residents on The Lonnen and the surrounding streets stranded and isolated.
At the meeting in Marsden, residents flagged that The Lonnen is one of the highest residential streets in South Shields and has a large number of elderly residents.
Some reported that the number 12 hasn’t shown up on time following the changes, which has resulted in them having to walk home - with one man starting that he had injured his arm after falling when he was struggling with his shopping.
A spokesperson from the meeting said: “We know that these changes were not reported to South Tyneside Council either, nor did Stagecoach follow any engagement or consultation about these changes and how it would impact people.
“In line with the Code of Conduct- these changes should have been communicated 18 weeks prior to them taking place.
“We have been told that all of the budget for tendering services and secured services has already been allocated, meaning it cannot be used to keep the additional 12 service in operation.
“We fundamentally disagree that this is acceptable. We refuse to leave residents left isolated, their physical, emotional and mental health and wellbeing neglected.”
The resident’s petition is calling on Stagecoach to temporarily reinstate the number 12 service to its original operating time and follow the 18-week consultation process.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - click here
And then if it is deemed that the number 12 is “untenable”, residents are calling on Stagecoach to consider rerouting other services, with input from residents, to The Lonnen and Watson Avenue.
In a letter to the meeting, Steve Walker, the Managing Director of Stagecoach North East, flagged that the changes to the number 12 come at a time when the company is making decisions across the UK following the increase in National Insurance for employers, and above average pressures on wage rises.
He also stated that passenger numbers on buses across South Tyneside are continuing to “lag some way short of pre-pandemic levels, and this has impacted the financial performance of the wider business”.
Councillor Susan Traynor, of the Cleadon Park and Harton Moor ward has previously called on Kim McGuinness, the North East Mayor, to step in and help reverse the decision to change the frequency of the number 12 bus service.
You can view the petition by visiting: https://www.change.org/p/reinstate-lifeline-bus-route-number-12.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.