South Tyneside restaurants loved and missed by former customers'

We all have our favourite restaurants we like to go to for a meal whether it be an Italians, Indian or traditional pub grub.

It's always a sad day when a favourite restaurant closes and all you're left with in the memories of their food.

We asked our readers to share what restaurants across South Tyneside they'd like to see come back for one last meal and we were inundated with comments.

1A Café

The café based in Fowler Street, South Shields was a hit with many as some described their pies as the 'best ever' and delicious breakfasts.

Tuscano's

The restaurant in South Shields was a go to Italian's for many leaving a lot of customers upset when it closed.

Scarlett Coat

The restaurant situated near La Strada nightclub seemed to be a hit with many who all said it was the best restaurant.

Ocean Road Grill

Another firm favourite amongst readers was Ocean Road Grill with some readers dubbing it as the 'best' place for a steak.

Momotaj

The Balti, Tandoori and Bangladeshi restaurant was voted for by many Shields Gazette readers who'd like to see the restaurant return. Casa Rosa

The former Italians in South Shields proved popular with many readers' who all enjoyed eating at the restaurant.

Phoenix Café

Another popular South Shields café made the list as readers dubbed Phoenix Café as 'unreal'.

Did your favourite place make the list?