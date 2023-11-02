News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside restaurants loved and missed by former customers'

Readers' had their say on restaurants in South Tyneside they'd love to see return.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:44 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:47 GMT
We all have our favourite restaurants we like to go to for a meal whether it be an Italians, Indian or traditional pub grub.

It's always a sad day when a favourite restaurant closes and all you're left with in the memories of their food.

We asked our readers to share what restaurants across South Tyneside they'd like to see come back for one last meal and we were inundated with comments.

1A Café

The café based in Fowler Street, South Shields was a hit with many as some described their pies as the 'best ever' and delicious breakfasts.

Tuscano's

The restaurant in South Shields was a go to Italian's for many leaving a lot of customers upset when it closed.

Scarlett Coat

The restaurant situated near La Strada nightclub seemed to be a hit with many who all said it was the best restaurant.

Ocean Road Grill

Another firm favourite amongst readers was Ocean Road Grill with some readers dubbing it as the 'best' place for a steak.

Momotaj

The Balti, Tandoori and Bangladeshi restaurant was voted for by many Shields Gazette readers who'd like to see the restaurant return. Casa Rosa

The former Italians in South Shields proved popular with many readers' who all enjoyed eating at the restaurant.

Phoenix Café

Another popular South Shields café made the list as readers dubbed Phoenix Café as 'unreal'.

Did your favourite place make the list?

