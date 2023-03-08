South Tyneside snow: Hour-by-hour weather forecast during Met Office yellow warning
South Shields has been issued with a yellow weather warning for snow and ice - here’s an hour by hour weather forecast for the area during the warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in South Tyneside. This comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a level 3 cold weather alert for all regions of England.
The cold snap which has left large parts of the UK experiencing heavy snowfall comes after the fifth mildest February on record and the driest for 30 years. Some parts of the UK saw temperatures of around 12C last month
The weather warning in South Shields is set to end at 10am on Wednesday, March 8. Most of the North East, including Newcastle have been issued a yellow weather warning for snow for Thursday and Friday, but South Shields does not have one for snow this week.
Despite there appearing to be no snow to fall today (March 8) snow is set to fall this week, first coming at 8am on Thursday, March 9. Snow will also fall at 3am on Friday, March 10 and by the weekend, the temperature should rise.
Here’s what you can expect from a yellow weather warning for snow and ice:
- There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
Here’s an hour-by-hour weather report in South Shields for Wednesday, March 8.
9am - Cloudy
10am - Cloudy
11am - Sunny intervals
12am - Sunny intervals
1pm - Cloudy
2pm - Cloudy
3pm - Cloudy
4pm - Cloudy
5pm - Cloudy
6pm - Cloudy
7pm - Cloudy
8pm - Cloudy
9pm - Cloudy
10m - Cloudy
11pm - Cloudy