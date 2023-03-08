The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in South Tyneside. This comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a level 3 cold weather alert for all regions of England.

The cold snap which has left large parts of the UK experiencing heavy snowfall comes after the fifth mildest February on record and the driest for 30 years. Some parts of the UK saw temperatures of around 12C last month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather warning in South Shields is set to end at 10am on Wednesday, March 8. Most of the North East, including Newcastle have been issued a yellow weather warning for snow for Thursday and Friday, but South Shields does not have one for snow this week.

Despite there appearing to be no snow to fall today (March 8) snow is set to fall this week, first coming at 8am on Thursday, March 9. Snow will also fall at 3am on Friday, March 10 and by the weekend, the temperature should rise.

Here’s what you can expect from a yellow weather warning for snow and ice:

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You would normally expect the weather to start to get warmer in March and April, but in 2013 the country saw unusually cold weather. Extensive spells of heavy snow were seen in the start and end of March across the UK.

Here’s an hour-by-hour weather report in South Shields for Wednesday, March 8.

9am - Cloudy

10am - Cloudy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11am - Sunny intervals

12am - Sunny intervals

1pm - Cloudy

2pm - Cloudy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3pm - Cloudy

4pm - Cloudy

5pm - Cloudy

6pm - Cloudy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7pm - Cloudy

8pm - Cloudy

9pm - Cloudy

10m - Cloudy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad