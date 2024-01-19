After a spell of very cold conditions, heavy wind is next on the forecast.

Ice is yet to melt away on pavements across the North East, but the Met Office has already issued more weather warnings for South Tyneside as the region braces for heavy wind.

This week we have already seen consecutive days of temperatures not going above 0°C but now the weather service is warning gusts of up to 50 miles per hour could batter the region.

The warning is covering most of the country, although the worst conditions are expected between Manchester and Glasgow, reaching across both coasts of the UK.

Luckily for anyone planning their weekend activities, the warning is currently in place between 6pm on Sunday, January 21 and 9am on Monday, January 22.

As part of the warning, the Met Office is telling local residents there is a "good chance" power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Other issues from the potential wind include the chance of damage to buildings while large waves or coastal debris may be thrown onto coastal roads and paths.

There is also the chance of longer journey times with road, rail, ferry and air services all potentially impacted.

The worst of the wind is expected to hit South Tyneside at around midnight on Sunday night, when gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected, although winds will only fall to around 46 miles per hour as rush hour begins on Monday morning.