Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Temperatures may be heating up compared to the winter, but the Met Office is not predicting perfect conditions as we approach a long weekend in South Tyneside.

The Easter Bank Holiday marks the first long weekend of 2024 for many of us, but whether or not we can enjoy each day of the weekend comes down to the conditions, and the Met Office are not predicting optimal conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather service has its forecast for the Easter weekend looking wet, although temperatures couls stay above average for the time of year.

On Friday, March 29, the forecast is predicting some of the best conditions of the weekend with the Met Office expecing any wet and windy conditions over midweek to be reduced by Good Friday, leaving the potential for some brighter spells.

Heading into Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend, the Met Office forecast says: "The Easter weekend is likely to be unsettled with rain or showers in most regions at times, but also some drier and brighter spells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad