South Tyneside weather: Met Office forecast predicts unsettled Easter weekend for South Shields and more
and live on Freeview channel 276
Temperatures may be heating up compared to the winter, but the Met Office is not predicting perfect conditions as we approach a long weekend in South Tyneside.
The Easter Bank Holiday marks the first long weekend of 2024 for many of us, but whether or not we can enjoy each day of the weekend comes down to the conditions, and the Met Office are not predicting optimal conditions.
The weather service has its forecast for the Easter weekend looking wet, although temperatures couls stay above average for the time of year.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters
On Friday, March 29, the forecast is predicting some of the best conditions of the weekend with the Met Office expecing any wet and windy conditions over midweek to be reduced by Good Friday, leaving the potential for some brighter spells.
Heading into Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend, the Met Office forecast says: "The Easter weekend is likely to be unsettled with rain or showers in most regions at times, but also some drier and brighter spells.
"The heaviest and most frequent showers are more likely to be in southern and western areas. Later in the weekend, there is a chance of northern areas becoming drier with increasing amounts of sunshine. Compared to the coming week, the Easter weekend is likely to be a little warmer."