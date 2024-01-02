The weather service has predicted snow as part of its forecast for the North East.

Freezing temperatures and a covering of snow over South Tyneside in 2015.

The end of 2023 saw some snowfall across the North East and although the Christmas period remained dry, or at least free of snow, a new year brings new possibilities of the white stuff falling across Tyne and Wear.

When does the Met Office think it will next snow in South Tyneside?

Although there is no snow expected across the coming days, the Met Office’s long-term weather forecast is predicting some wintry conditions to hit the North East as January continues. For the weather service’s forecast from Saturday, January 6, until Monday, January 15, there is snow predicted for northern areas of the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For this period, the forecast says: "Occasional unsettled spells are still possible, but these generally much more regionalised, and infrequent than conditions of late, perhaps not even materialising.

"As temperatures fall, the chance of any precipitation falling as sleet and snow increases, particularly over high ground and especially over northern parts of the UK, but not exclusively so by any means.

"As well as frost and ice by night, some freezing fog is likely to develop as well."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The longer range forecast for the second half of the month says: "Compared to normal, there is an increased chance of colder than average conditions during this period. Currently the chance of widespread severe cold is still deemed low, but still the risk of impacts from cold, including ice and snow is greater than normal.