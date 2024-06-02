Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We have seen some stunning weather this weekend, but how long will it last?

Following a UV warning earlier this week, the Met Office’s forecast has been correct for the weekend with clearer skies and warmer temperatures hitting much of the North East, including South Tyneside.

June is finally here and with many people hoping the days of a wet spring are now behind us, the weather service’s forecast is showing local residents how long we can all enjoy the warm weather for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a clear and fairly warm Friday, conditions improved once again on Saturday with Sunday morning offering the best weather of the year so far with clear skies and sun set to take up much of the last day of the week.

Similar conditions are expected into next week, but how long can we enjoy the sun across the region before clouds return and the mercury falls?

How long with the warm, sunny weather last according to the Met Office?

The Met Office forecast is currently suggesting conditions will warm up into Sunday evening, although this is mainly because more cloud coverage is expected as the day goes on. Highs of 19°C are expected at around 7pm on Sunday with overnight conditions only falling to 14°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, June 3 is expected to be a reverse of the previous day with clouds early in the day making way for a beautiful afternoon and evening with clear skies from around 4pm. Temperatures are expected to peak at 19°C close to 3pm.

As the week goes on conditions are set to slightly worsen with clouds expected to make up much of Tuesday with the occasional shower predicted in the middle of the afternoon and highs of 16°C. Wednesday is set to see much of the same, although temperatures are only expected to rise to 13°C.

Anyone hoping for a longer spell of warm weather may need to wait a while, with the Met Office’s long term forecast for the second half of June saying: “There is a slight shift of the most favoured regime from more unsettled to settled conditions through this period, though by relatively small margins, this linked to a slight trend towards drier and warmer conditions.