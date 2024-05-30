Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields, Boldon, Hebburn, Jarrow and beyond could see some very high temperatures this week.

After mild temperatures in the North East and much warmer weather across the rest of the UK, we can expect further warm days into the weekend and throughout next week according to the Met Office.

Despite the rise in temperatures, the weather service are warning high levels of UV light from the sun may cause issues to anyone exposed to sunlight for too long over the coming days.

The Met Office’s UV index ranges from one, meaning low exposure and no protection required, up to 11 or above, which implies extreme UV radiation with official advice including to avoid being outside during midday hours and a shirt, sunscreen and hat being considered essential.

The upcoming week will see consecutive days where UV levels will reach eight on the Met Office index, meaning levels are expected to be “very high.” Official advice from the weather service suggests the public should avoid being outside during midday hours with clothes, suncream and a hat expected to be essential.

These days of very high UV light will start on SAturday, June 1 and run into the new week on Monday with each day reaching at least a sixon the Met Office UV index, meaning a ‘high’ level of UV light.

What is the Met Office forecast for South Tyneside this weekend?

The weekend is set to see overcast skies on Saturday morning with clouds clearing as the day goes on with highs of 14°C.