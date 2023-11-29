Snow on the seafront at South Shields.

After an initial sprinkling of snow across parts of the North East over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Met Office has issued a second weather warning for snow and ice.

The new measure, which is used to make the public aware of potential issues when doing day-to-day activities, was issued just before 10am on Wednesday morning and is set to run from 5pm on Thursday, November 30 until 11am on Friday, December 1.

This is the second weather warning for the North East this week after the Met Office made the public aware of potential snow and ice issues on Tuesday.

As part of the weather warning, the Met Office is telling the public to expect icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths while journey times by road and public transport may also be impacted.

The warning covers the majority of the UK's east coast, stretching from Essex in the South East to the north coast of Scotland. South Tyneside, Newcastle, Sunderland, eastern County Durham and the Northumbria coast are all impacted.

What weather is the Met Office predicting this week?

The Met Office forecast is showing a dry day on Wednesday before chances of rain take over from around 5pm, which are due to run until midnight.

Overnight lows of 2°C will only rise to 3°C on Thursday where showers are expected throughout the afternoon.